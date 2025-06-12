Cal Poly student arrested following pro-Palestine campus vandalism

Anti-Israel activists at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly), vandalized one of the school’s administrative offices—defacing it with graffiti before fleeing the scene.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong sent an email to the campus community on June 5, detailing the anti-Israel vandalism and condemning what he called “criminal activity.”

“The group stormed the university’s Financial Aid and Student Accounts office in the Administration Building and spray-painted graffiti on walls, windows, furniture, computers and even on the carpets and floors,” Armstrong wrote in the email.

“As Cal Poly Police arrived, the five individuals fled the scene. However, two suspects have been identified and are in custody for questioning,” he added.

Armstrong condemned the vandalism, saying, “Anyone who views this kind of shortsighted, disgusting and illegal activity as acceptable has no place at Cal Poly and will be rooted out.”

One student, Aidan Hicks, told KSBY-TV that he found the university administration’s condemnation of the vandalism “a little bit disingenuous and a little bit concerning,” particularly expressing concern about the manner in which President Armstrong “referred to the pro-Palestine activists.”

Cal Poly spokesperson Matt Lazier told Campus Reform that the vandals left phrases in the financial aid office including “Free Palestine,” “Free Gaza,” “Cal Poly Divest” and “Let Gaza Live.”

The office has been temporarily closed, with financial aid services being handled virtually.

Lazier added that Cal Poly Police have arrested two suspects: Alejandro Bupara—who is not affiliated with the university—and current Cal Poly student Theodore Lee.

The pro-Palestine vandalism at Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus coincides with the suspension of one of the school’s professors in connection with a violent anti-Israel protest held at the school in January 2024.

The university suspended Professor of English Shanae Aurora Martinez for one month without pay in connection to the protest—which turned violent when activists clashed with law enforcement officers. Martinez’s suspension will commence in September.

“While we applaud her desire to support Cal Poly students and combat inequity, we note that pushing on the barricade goes beyond what would be expected of a peace liaison or a person simply supporting students’ right to protest,” the Cal Poly Faculty Hearing Committee stated about Martinez’s activism.

“Instead of just supporting their rights, she was actively involved in the protest,” the committee continued.