Cal State Fullerton LGBT Queer Resource Center organizing ‘No Borders No Closets’ workshop to examine pressures facing ‘Undocu Queer folks’

California State University, Fullerton’s LGBT Queer Resource Center is organizing a workshop next semester that will recognize students facing “double marginalization” from identifying as LGBTQ and being an illegal immigrant.

The event, “No Borders No Closets,” appeared on the Resource Center’s Instagram page earlier this month and is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22.

[RELATED: CUNY recognizing ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance,’ with keynote speaker from Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration]

“In this presentation, you will learn about societal pressures that impact Undocu Queer folks,” the Instagram post says. After examining the unique problems facing “Undocu Queer folks, students will then “self-explore core identity” and finally “engage in self-advocacy around gender expression.”

“We will celebrate individuals who face double marginalization due to legal status and gender identity,” the post concludes. Participating students will make cowboy hats and mocktails.

According to its mission statement, the LGBT Queer Resource Center seeks “to create an inclusive and affirming space and community for students, staff, faculty, and the broader community to explore issues related to sexual orientation, romantic orientation, and gender identity through an intersectional lens.”

[RELATED: CUNY LGBTQIA+ Consortium helping organize ‘Queeribbean Crossings: Solidarity as Resistance’]

To further this aim, the Resource Center has offered many LGBTQ-themed programs this semester, including a “Drag Show Extravaganza” last month and “National Coming Out Week” in October.

The Resource Center also maintains a “gender affirming closet,” which “provide free, gender affirming clothes to all of our CSUF students upon request.provide free, gender affirming clothes to all of our CSUF students upon request.”

Other colleges and universities have offered similar LGBTQ-themed events this semester. Earlier this month, Tufts University organized a “Queer Librarian Story Hour,” which comprised “cool queer librarians” reading “queer children’s stories.”

During Thanksgiving break, Yale University’s LGBTQ Center hosted an event it called “Transgiving.” The name is a play on “Thanksgiving” and attempts to celebrate transgender-identifying students.

Also in November, the City University of New York recognized “Transgender Day of Remembrance, with the Deputy Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs for New York Governor Kathy Hochul as the keynote speaker.

“This is a day to both uplift our community and remember and honor those whose lives were lost as a result of anti-transgender bigotry and violence, especially for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming folks of color,” a university post advertising the event said.

Campus Reform contacted California State University, Fullerton and the LGBT Queer Resource Center for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.