Cal State professor arrested, accused of assaulting ICE agents during cannabis farm raid

Images obtained from California State University Channel Islands faculty page and Getty Images (left to right).

A California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) professor was arrested July 10 after allegedly assaulting law enforcement agents during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation targeting illegal labor at marijuana farms.

Jonathan Anthony Caravello, a math and philosophy lecturer, is among four U.S. citizens “being criminally processed for assaulting or resisting officers” during coordinated ICE raids at Glass House Farms cannabis grow sites in Camarillo and Carpinteria, California, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Caravello is accused of throwing a tear gas canister at ICE agents during the protest, which occurred near the CSUCI campus.

Protesters reportedly “attempted to intercept” officers by “throwing rocks” at federal vehicles, “shattering windows and windshields,” CBS News reports. One protester allegedly fired a pistol at officers.

[RELATED: UCLA social justice official accused of calling for gang action against ICE]

The California Faculty Association (CFA), an “anti-racism, social justice” labor union comprised of 29,000 California State University faculty members, is defending Caravello, claiming he was peacefully protesting and accusing federal agents of kidnapping him.

⚠️ MISSING PERSON ⚠️



Jonathan Anthony Caravello

DOB: 02/16/1988

Professor at CSU Channel Islands



Kidnapped by unidentified ICE agents at 2:33pm, Thursday July 10th at Las Posas Rd/Laguna Rd community ICE defense protest. — California Faculty Association (@CFA_United) July 12, 2025





The CFA doubled down in a press release, calling Caravello’s arrest an “abduction.”

“We strongly condemn the abduction of California Faculty Association professor, member and activist Jonathan A. Caravello, Ph.D. and other community members terrorized and arrested by federal immigration authorities while exercising their constitutional rights to protest peacefully,” the CFA wrote.

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli debunked the “kidnapped” allegation and said Caravello will appear in court on Monday.

Professor Jonathan Caravello was not “kidnapped” by federal agents. He was arrested for throwing a tear gas canister at law enforcement. He is charged with a violation of 18 USC 111 and will have a court appearance tomorrow. https://t.co/QrIivjrthd — U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) July 13, 2025

Federal law states that a violation of 18 USC 111 means “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees,” according to Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute.

[RELATED: LA college faculty member encourages students to attend anti-ICE protest amid violent riots]

CSUCI defended Caravello in a written statement:

“At this time, it is our understanding that Professor Caravello was peacefully participating in a protest – an act protected under the First Amendment and a right guaranteed to all Americans,” the statement reads.

“If confirmed, we stand with elected officials and community leaders calling for his immediate release,” it continues.

An important notification from CSUCI: Statement about Professor Jonathan Caravello being taken into federal custody during a protest. https://t.co/7knmXShvwH pic.twitter.com/aHlRGmYS26 — CSU Channel Islands (@csuci) July 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the California Faculty Association is urging supporters to contribute monetary donations for bail and legal fees for Caravello.

The association is also asking individuals to write “Character Reference” letters that will “go before the judge when setting bail” and encouraging individuals to “sign up for a jail support shift so John has someone waiting when he is released.”

Screenshots of social media posts shared by @cfa_united on Instagram.

Members of the CFA held a candlelight vigil Sunday night for the individuals “abducted in the Camarillo farm raids.”

During the cannabis farm raids, law enforcement reportedly arrested at least 361 illegal aliens from both sites and rescued at least 14 children from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking, DHS confirmed in a press release.

The group advertised the vigil on Instagram with the hashtag “#FreeJohnCaravello.”

Screenshots of social media posts shared by @cfa_crew on Instagram.

Campus Reform reviewed Caravello’s student evaluations on the website RateMyProfessors.com.

One anonymous student warned: “If you want a professor that tries to bring his political commentary or agenda into absolutely every possible situation, then this professor is for you. Don’t bother trying to debate politics with him because any retort you bring up will immediately be shut down.”

Screenshot obtained from RateMyProfessors.com.

Campus Reform is monitoring updates to this story and has contacted Jonathan Anthony Caravello, California State University Channel Islands, and the California Faculty Association for further updates and comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

As of July 14, spokespeople from the California State University Channel Islands and California Faculty Association told Campus Reform there are no updates or additional information to share at this time.

Follow the author of this article on X and Instagram: @RealEmilySturge