California bans legacy admissions for private universities and colleges

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Monday that prohibits private colleges and universities from accepting students based on whether family members attended the school or are donors.

The policy, commonly known as “legacy admissions,” is already banned for public schools in California. State lawmakers passed the bill in August targeting private institutions.

“In California, everyone should be able to get ahead through merit, skill, and hard work,” Newsom said in a press release after signing A.B. 1780 into law. “The California Dream shouldn’t be accessible to just a lucky few, which is why we’re opening the door to higher education wide enough for everyone, fairly.”

When asked for comment, a spokesman for bill sponsor Assemblymember Phil Ting sent Campus Reform a press release.

”If we value diversity in higher education, we must level the playing field. That means making the college application process more fair and equitable,” Ting said. “Hard work, good grades and a well-rounded background should earn you a spot in the incoming class – not the size of the check your family can write or who you’re related to.”

University of Southern California Media Relations Executive Director Emily Gersema provided Campus Reform with the private institution’s official statement in response to the state law.

“All admitted students meet our high academic standards through a contextualized holistic review that values each student’s lived experience, considers how they will contribute to the vibrancy of our campus, thrive in our community, benefit from a USC education and fulfill the commitments of our unifying values,” the statement reads.

“We are fortunate that USC remains a top destination for so many accomplished students across the country and world, and we are always looking to evolve our admissions processes and recruitment efforts to bring as many of these students to USC as we can,” the school continues. “We will do so in compliance with the law.”

A Santa Clara University spokesman shared similar sentiments in comments made to NBC News.

“Santa Clara University is committed to fair and equitable admissions practices, in compliance with all state and federal requirements,” the spokesman said, adding that “legacy status alone has never been determinative of a student’s admission” at the private university.

With the move, California becomes the fifth state to ban legacy admissions at private universities, following Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, and Virginia.

Campus Reform has contacted Governor Newsom’s office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.