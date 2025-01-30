California college reveals strategy to defy Trump's illegal immigration crackdown: EXCLUSIVE

Campus Reform obtained a Jan. 28 email from Los Rios Community College District leadership to community members, expressing concern over President Donald Trump’s efforts to enforce U.S. immigration law and detailing the district’s efforts to aid illegal aliens.

Los Rios is a California institution composed of American River College, Cosumnes River College, Folsom Lake College, and Sacramento City College, sent the email on Tuesday, which was signed by Los Rios Chancellor Brian King, as well as by the presidents of each individual college.

The email notes that “[t]here have been reports all over the country of increased immigration raids in association with Executive Orders tied to immigration enforcement,” and that “[f]ear is widespread throughout the undocumented and ally communities about their safety and the safety of their families and loved ones.”

Los Rios’s leaders reaffirmed their intention to uphold their “Compact in Support of Undocumented and DACA Students and Employees,” a statement of intent that they published on Nov. 21, shortly after Trump’s victory.

The compact states the colleges’ dedication to support students and workers who are residing in the U.S. illegally and to hide the immigration status of community members from the proper authorities.

It also points out that “Los Rios Police reaffirms its commitment to not participate in immigration-related activities, including arresting and/or detaining students, consistent with organizational values and state law.”

The district’s email also called on employees to read up on Los Rios guidelines regarding how to respond to immigration authorities.

Faculty members, for example, are called on to immediately alert the Los Rios Police Department if an immigration agent comes to their “classroom or work area” and to “[a]lways take notes on what [the immigration agents] did and where they looked.”

Besides its focus on illegal aliens, Los Rios’s email also detailed concerns about some of Trump’s other directives, such as his executive order recognizing the biological reality that there are only two sexes.

“At times like these, when we have so few details and so much fear, it is more important than ever that we work together to stand up for our values,” the email concludes.

Campus Reform has reached out to the Los Rios Community College District, and each individual college president, for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.