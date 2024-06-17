California professor mocks former Israeli hostage

A professor at California State University, Stanislaus, appeared to mock an Israeli who was held hostage by Hamas.

Noa Argamani was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, during the Hamas terrorist attack. She was rescued by the Israel Defence Forces during an operation on June 8, along with three other hostages.

As’ad AbuKhalil, a professor of political science at California State University, Stanislaus, mocked Argamani in a post on X.

”Now revelations of torture by Hamas. She had to wash dishes. That is torture, if you ask me,” AbuKhalil remarked amid reports of Argamani being forced to wash dishes while she was being held hostage.

Now revelations of torture by Hamas. She had to wash dishes. That is torture, if you ask me. pic.twitter.com/ALcKF7yyBM — asad abukhalil أسعد أبو خليل (@asadabukhalil) June 10, 2024

A doctor who treated the four hostages after they were brought back to Israel said that they were abused.

“They have been physically and mentally abused for a long time. They are all in a state of severe malnutrition, although it does not appear that way to them,” said Dr. Itay Pessach, director of the Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, according to Channel 12 in Israel.

“I think there is a significant difference, but one cannot compare the suffering of one person to another. They all suffered from all types of abuse—physical abuse and mental abuse and for a long time,” the doctor added.

Channel 13 also reported that Argamani was forced to move between several apartments while she was held hostage.

On October 7, 2023, just after the October 7 attack, AbuKhalil took to X and wrote that “You will not find one self-respecting Arab not supporting Palestinians.”

You will not find one self-respecting Arab not supporting Palestinians (I am not counting: Arabs hired by Zionists in Western countries to post Israeli rhetoric, Arabs employed by Gulf media and fascistic Lebanese). — asad abukhalil أسعد أبو خليل (@asadabukhalil) October 8, 2023

Just days after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, AbuKhalil wrote that “What Westerners don’t get is that Israel for Arabs is what Al-Qa`idah and ISIS are for the West.”

What Westerners don’t get is that Israel for Arabs is what Al-Qa`idah and ISIS are for the West. — asad abukhalil أسعد أبو خليل (@asadabukhalil) October 9, 2023

Without evidence, AbuKhalil also said that Israel “sheltered ISIS and Al-Qa`idah and provided them with medical care.”

Without evidence, AbuKhalil also said that Israel "sheltered ISIS and Al-Qa`idah and provided them with medical care."




