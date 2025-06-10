California professor suspended for participating in violent pro-Palestine protest

California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly) has suspended a professor in connection to a violent pro-Palestine protest held on the school’s campus on Jan. 23, 2024.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune reports that during the protest, individuals attempted to break into the school’s recreation center—resulting in a violent clash with law enforcement.

Eight individuals have since been arrested in connection to the incident, including Cal Poly Professor of English Shanae Aurora Martinez.

Martinez has recently been suspended for one month without pay for alleged participation in the protest, as well as another protest on May 23, 2024.

According to her profile on the university’s website, Martinez “specializes in Indigenous Literatures.” She has taught courses including “Diversity in 20th and 21st Century American Literature-Decolonial Worldmaking” and is a member of the National Women’s Studies Association (NWSA).

The professor’s suspension will begin on Sept. 11, the beginning of the school’s fall quarter, Cal Coast News reporting asserts.

The suspension was suggested by a Faculty Hearing Committee, with university President Jeffrey Armstrong signing off on the recommendation on Friday.

“While we applaud her desire to support Cal Poly students and combat inequity, we note that pushing on the barricade goes beyond what would be expected of a peace liaison or a person simply supporting students’ right to protest.” reads a letter from the committee. “Instead of just supporting their rights, she was actively involved in the protest.”

The committee had considered a longer suspension, but described it as “excessive.” It also emphasized it does not think Martinez’s involvement in the protest constituted anti-Semitism.

Martinez was arrested at least twice in 2024 for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement official and subsequently for driving under the influence. Her pre-trial hearing for the charges is scheduled for June 17.

Campus Reform reached out to the university for comment. A Cal Poly spokesperson remarked that “Employee privacy concerns prevent the university from acknowledging or offering comment on specific personnel matters.”

Allegations of anti-Semitism also surfaced at Cal Poly, Humboldt. On May 20, the U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation into the campus over concerns that the school has inadequately responded to anti-Jewish conduct.

“Not only did the Cal Poly administration refuse to prosecute brazen, violent acts of anti-Semitism, but they allowed their students to be victimized over and over, offering them nothing but a callous disregard for their continued harassment,” said Brandeis Center Chairman Kenneth Marcus.

Campus Reform has contacted Professor Shanae Aurora Martinez for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.