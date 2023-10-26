California professors worry calling Hamas terrorists will reflect badly on them: report

An Oct. 16 statement from the University of California’s Ethnic Studies Faculty Council appears to criticize educational institutions for referring to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel as “terrorism.”

These professors are worried that calling the group that beheaded, tortured, raped, mutilated, captured, burned, and killed over 1,400 civilians in one day terrorists may negatively affect members of the University of California system’s community.

Journalist Gabe Stutman posted the letter on X.

Ethnic studies faculty in the University of California system sent a scathing letter to UC administrators condemning the use of the word “terrorism” to describe the Hamas attacks saying it contributes “to a climate that has made Palestinian students and community members unsafe” pic.twitter.com/He8gUIRx1O — Gabe Stutman (@jnewsgabe) October 25, 2023

The relevant portion reads:

”It is deeply distressing that the UC and other higher education institutions’ administrative statements in the last week and a half. that irresponsibly wield charges of ‘terrorism’ and ‘unprovoked’ aggression, have contributed to a climate that has made Palestinian students and community members unsafe, even in their own homes.”

”In their own homes” is where Hamas beheaded, tortured, raped, mutilated, captured, burned, and killed innocent Israeli civilians.

An Oct. 25 video posted by National Review Fellow Zach Kessel appears to show that not every Hamas supporter in California got the memo about not saying “terrorism.”

”I support them 100%,” a pro-Hamas activist says to a woman who asks, “Do you support terrorists?”

“Pro-Palestinian” protester at ⁦@UCBerkeley⁩ when asked if he supports terrorists: “I support them 100%.” pic.twitter.com/OgLS1495eU — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) October 25, 2023

The exchange occurred at the University of California, Berkeley, according to Kessel.