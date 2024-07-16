California psychology prof claims Trump took bullet for 'personal aggrandizement'

A professor at a California community college took to her Threads account after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump to suggest he took a bullet for his own “personal aggrandizement.”

"'He took a bullet for his country!' No he didn't," wrote Inna Kanevsky in a since-deleted Threads post. "He took it, like everything else he took and keeps taking, for himself. For his own personal aggrandizement."









Kanevsky is listed as a contract faculty member of psychology at San Diego Mesa College and has grown in popularity on social media for “debunking psychology related misinformation.”

She has over 1 million followers on her TikTok account, and thousands more across her multiple channels.

Beyond commenting on Trump, Kanevsky also covers topics such as sexuality and gender, dismantling “purity” culture and virginity in women, among various other subjects in her viral videos.

Her online San Diego Mesa College biography states that her “expertise includes general psychology, experimental behavioral analysis, and learning and development. She is also knowledgeable on elements of Russian/Soviet Union history, including Medieval Russian culture and dress along with the Soviet Union and its aftereffects.”

On her personal web page, Kanevsky links to various “Psychology Content Sources,” including on “Homosexuality and Homophobia (esp. religious).” “Why homosexuality isn’t a choice, and why ‘Hate the sin, not the sinner’ with respect to homosexuality is homophobia,” she writes.

She also lists her pronouns on her X and Tiktok account as “She/Her.”

Campus Reform has covered other instances of college professors’ disturbing reactions to the attempted assassination of Trump at his Saturday rally.

One Catholic university professor in Kentucky complained that the gunman failed to kill Trump, and only grazed him. “If you’re gonna shoot, man, don’t miss,” he wrote.

Campus Reform has contacted Professor Kanevsky for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.