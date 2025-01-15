California State University Long Beach to host ‘UndocU Conference’ focusing on illegal aliens

California State University Long Beach will host a conference this semester dedicated to the concerns of illegal alien students.

The “UndocU Conference,” which is taking place on April 18, marks the fifth such time that this event is taking place. Registration is available for both students and teachers at the university, as well as the general public.

[RELATED: Berkeley student gov members advocate for illegal immigrant protections on student fee-funded trip to capital]

The school claims that the conference “upholds CSULB vision and commitment to dismantle barriers for our diverse student population,” and the organizers “hope to highlight the diverse and intersectional Identities of Undocumented people, which are typically neglected and overlooked.”

During the conference, participants will take part in events such as “Putting on your UndocuLens: Advocating for Undocumented Students in Higher Education,” “Memory, Storytelling and Border-crossing,” and a “Pilipino American Coalition (PAC) Tinikling Bamboo Dance Performance.”

The different presentations involve topics related to the lives of illegal alien students.

“Some topics may include undocumented student experiences, building campus support systems, youth resilience & activism, inclusive research opportunities, and access to paid professional development,” the university advertises. “We hope to provide a space for undocumented students and allies of varying disciplines to share their academic research.”

[RELATED: Cal State Fullerton LGBT Queer Resource Center organizing ‘No Borders No Closets’ workshop to examine pressures facing ‘Undocu Queer folks’]

Colleges and universities often advocate for illegal aliens.

California State University, East Bay, for example, features an “Inclusive Language Guide” on its website that urges readers, among other things, not to use the term “illegal alien,” because “no human being is illegal.” Readers, instead, should use the term “undocumented.”

Yale University’s Law School Launchpad Scholars Program is open for illegal aliens to apply.

Campus Reform contacted California State University Long Beach for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.