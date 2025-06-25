Campbell University faces civil rights complaint over sex- and race-based scholarships

A recently filed civil rights complaint argues that Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina offers discriminatory scholarships in violation of federal law.

The complaint was filed by the Equal Protection Project on June 17 with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Campus Reform acquired a copy shortly after the filing, which cites seven scholarships on the university’s website that tailor requirements based upon student characteristics such as race or sex.

The Office for Civil Rights ensures that colleges and universities abide by federal civil rights law.

The complaint cites violations of Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments, as well as Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The scholarships, administered by the university, do not have their own web pages but can be found on the school’s scholarship search page.

The scholarships in the complaint include the Joe and Ina Whitehead Pharmacy Scholarship, which is “awarded to students indicating academic ability who are minority students.”

The Bessie W. Moss Memorial Endowment, Beverly Massey Women in Law Endowment, and Jessica N. White Business Endowment are “awarded to female students” in their respective fields.

Similarly, the GSK Women In Science Pharmacy Endowment is “awarded to full-time female undergraduate students pursuing scientific studies,” and the Tucker History Endowment gives preference to the “top two female History students.”

The Nursing Program Faculty/Staff Endowment gives preference to men “as nurses are predominately [sic] female.”

The descriptions match those included in the Equal Protection Project’s complaint as of publication.

The organization’s founder, William A. Jacobson, criticized the university for promoting and participating in discriminatory behavior in comments to Campus Reform.

“Aggressive DEI programming must never be permitted to cross the line into unlawful discrimination in violation of the Civil Rights Act,” Jacobson said. “This line, unfortunately, appears to have been breached at Campbell across a range of academic areas.”

“Race and sex discrimination is wrong and unlawful no matter which race or sex is targeted or benefits. All students are entitled to equal treatment without regard to race, color, national origin, or sex,” he continued.

The Equal Protection Project, which describes itself as “devoted to the fair treatment of all persons without regard to race or ethnicity,” has filed many civil rights complaints against universities over race and sex-based scholarships. Two recent complaints include those against Seattle University and the University of Louisville.

Campus Reform contacted Campbell University for comment but did not receive a response before publication.