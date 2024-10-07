Campus anti-Semitism is worse than ever one year later: WATCH





Monday marks the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel, during which Hamas terrorists killed over 1,200 civilians and tortured, raped, and kidnapped even more innocent people.

Campus Reform Editor in Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall joined The National News Desk Monday morning to discuss anti-Semitism on American college campuses in the year since the attacks.

Marschall notes that as anti-Israel incidents surge 477% over the previous period, it is vital to note that the concentration of these events occur in California and the Northeast. Southern colleges, large state universities, and commuter campuses have not seen the same level of violence or hatred.

In the past year, Marschall has filed 33 Title VI complaints against universities, which have resulted in 14 opened investigations into the schools’ failures to protect Jewish students from discrimination on the basis of national origin. Brown University reached an agreement with the Department of Education to overhaul its anti-discrimination policy as a result of Marschall’s complaint against the Ivy League institution.

Simultaneously, Marschall publicly argued that greater public scrutiny was needed for universities to voluntarily depoliticize their campuses. After a string of congressional hearings and investigations last winter, this summer marked the start of institutions such as Harvard University , Cornell University, and the University of Pennsylvania implementing institutional neutrality policies.

In a May 20 Daily Wire op-ed, Marschall criticized universities for negotiating with students who erected the tent encampments during the spring 2024 semester, equating the concessions to administrators bargaining with terrorists after two generations enabling anti-Israel and anti-American activism on campuses.

”Liberals have chosen to ignore anti-Semitism coverage or dismiss reports as hyperbole,” Marschall wrote two days after the Oct. 7 attack. “Academic freedom stops when pro-genocidal activism begins, and that is exactly what leftist scholars and students want.”

As students returned to classes in late August, Marschall argued that there was “no more back to campus” as these concessions destroyed the physical and cultural barriers that demarcate higher education’s distinct mission and role in society.

In his Sept. 27 address, new Stanford University President Jonathan Levin affirmed that “the university’s purpose is not political action or social justice.” Stanford’s “North Star,” Levin argued, is “our fundamental purpose of discovery and learning.”

As Marschall discussed Monday morning, attacks on Jewish students continue. Just at the University of Michigan, there have been three attacks in the last month and one instance of a rabbi and students being held up at gunpoint.