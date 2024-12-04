Campus Reform on 'Just the News': WATCH





Just the News: No Noise ran a Campus Reform special on its November 29 show covering our outlet’s reporting on leftist bias in higher education over the course of the hour-long program on Real America’s Voice.

”Everything that happens on college campuses ultimately bleeds out into society,” Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano told Just the News co-hosts John Solomon and Amanda Head.

Campus Reform Student Reporter Michael Duke and Correspondent Alexander Richmond shared their student perspectives on the rise of anti-Semitism in academia.

”Anti-Semitism is something that is being pushed by professors and it’s something that’s systemic to universities,” said Duke, who attends Fordham University.

Richmond, a University of Michigan student, echoed Duke’s assessment. “We need to reclaim our campuses as places of learning as opposed to places that propagate hate,” he said.

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall stressed the need to “slim down” America’s institutions of higher learning.

”There is just too much money in higher education right now not being used productively,” Marschall said. “The quality has gone down because educators have lost the will to hold up academic standards.”

Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge said too many professors are focused more on trendy politics than traditional academics. “The higher education system is not teaching students how to think, it’s not teaching students critical thinking skills, it’s teaching them what to think,” Sturge told viewers.