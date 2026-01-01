Campus Reform students & alumni who worked in the White House in 2025

Pictured: Abigail Jackson (Marone), Macy Gunnell, Kieghan Nangle, Emma Dayton

In 2025, four Campus Reform-trained journalists helped lead communications efforts inside the White House under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Each of the four students and alumni has translated experience exposing leftist bias on college campuses into professional roles shaping national media strategy and messaging for the White House.

Below are four correspondents who brought their firsthand journalism experience from Campus Reform to Washington, D.C.





1. Abigail Jackson (Marone)

Title: White House Deputy Press Secretary

Campus Reform Affiliation: Former Correspondent at George Washington University



Abigail Jackson (Marone) currently serves as Deputy Press Secretary under the Trump administration. Prior to that, she was Deputy Communications Director at the Republican National Committee (RNC) and served as Press Secretary and Deputy Chief of Staff to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). She also worked as a Rapid Response Specialist for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

While a student at George Washington University (GWU) in Washington, D.C., Jackson worked as a correspondent for Campus Reform. Jackson exposed anti-Christian bias on her campus, exclusively reporting that GWU’s Student Bar Association labeled a Christian organization a “hate group.” She also appeared on Fox & Friends to give her take on a “Christian Privilege” Seminar offered at GWU that she attended.





2. Kieghan Nangle

Title: Executive Assistant to the White House Press Secretary

Campus Reform Affiliation: Former Correspondent at the University of Alabama





Kieghan Nangle currently serves as the Executive Assistant to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Prior to her current role, she worked as a Media Affairs Coordinator for the RNC during President Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign.

While at the University of Alabama, Nangle published several investigative articles and made appearances on national news networks.

As a student journalist, Nangle covered how the RNC targeted young voters through events on campus, including a debate at the University of Alabama. She interviewed students across the political spectrum and highlighted generational shifts in political attitudes. Nangle also appeared on Fox News at Night to discuss why more Generation Z students are turning to religion amid a cultural identity crisis.

Nangle graduated from the University of Alabama with a major in political science and a minor in entrepreneurship. She served as Vice President of her school’s Turning Point USA chapter and President of her school’s Young Women for America chapter.





3. Emma Dayton

Title: Former White House Communications Intern

Campus Reform Affiliation: Current Correspondent at Liberty University





Emma Dayton, a political science major at Liberty University and current Campus Reform correspondent, leveraged her frontline reporting experience into a role inside the White House Office of Communications. She previously served as a press assistant for Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.).

As a Campus Reform correspondent, Dayton is known for her man-on-the-street style interviews that challenge the left-leaning narratives prevalent on college campuses. Her reporting reveals student opinion on key national issues. Last holiday season, Dayton interviewed students on her campus about the rising cost of holiday meals. The students expressed concern about inflation’s impact on their daily lives, showing real-world examples of how policy in Washington affects young Americans across the nation.

In addition to her field reporting, Dayton is pursuing a minor in journalism and continues to expose leftist bias and student concerns at one of the nation’s leading Christian universities.





4. Macy Gunnell

Title: Former White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Intern

Campus Reform Affiliation: Current Correspondent at St. Mary’s College





Macy Gunnell, a student at St. Mary’s College in Indiana and current Campus Reform correspondent, turned her experience exposing liberal campus policies into a role inside one of the federal government’s most powerful agencies.

Gunnell spent her summer working in communications at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which advises the president on fiscal priorities and federal operations. Before joining the administration, she served as a congressional intern for Rep. Rudy Yakym III (R-Ind.).

As a Campus Reform correspondent, Gunnell has uncovered how identity politics drive spending in higher education. She revealed that Arizona State University (ASU) offered a $1,000 scholarship exclusively to students who identify as LGBT. She also reported on an Illinois bill that would grant public colleges taxpayer-funded bonuses for every minority student they enroll, effectively turning identity into a revenue stream.

Gunnell is double majoring in economics and political science and currently serves as Press Secretary for the College Republicans of America.





Each of these rising communicators launched their careers covering liberal bias on campus. Their work exemplifies how students trained to challenge leftist narratives in higher education can bring that same commitment to truth and accountability to Washington, D.C.

