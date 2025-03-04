Campus Reform's Anti-DEI Legislation Tracker

Campus Reform is actively tracking states where anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) legislation has been introduced and passed.

As of February 2025, 17 states have passed such legislation.

In these states, legislation restricts DEI measures, causing universities to cease funding of DEI programs with taxpayer dollars, dismantle DEI departments, end DEI trainings, and stop DEI-based hiring and admissions practices.

Anti-DEI legislation has been introduced in 12 additional states. Even without passage, the introduction of such legislation signifies a nationwide trend toward eliminating such practices.

This article will be updated regularly.

States that have passed anti-DEI legislation into law:

1. Alabama

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed SB129 into law, which bans eight “divisive concepts” that fall under the belief that “any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.” Under the bill, public colleges and universities cannot use taxpayer dollars to financially support “race, sex, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin, or sexual orientation,” Campus Reform reported.

2. Arkansas

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed Senate Bill 3 into law, which “prohibit[s] discrimination or preferential treatment” through means such as DEI hiring and admissions practices.

3. Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed education bill HB 999 in 2023, which prohibits public universities from using federal or state funds to advance DEI initiatives, Campus Reform reported.

4. Georgia

The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents adopted changes that prohibit all 26 of its schools from requiring mandatory DEI statements in its hiring and admissions processes, Campus Reform reported.

5. Idaho

Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1274 into law, which prohibits public colleges and universities from requiring DEI statements in the hiring or admissions process.

6. Indiana

Gov. Mike Braun signed Executive Order 25-14 into law, which mandates that government agencies cannot force employees to attend DEI trainings, submit DEI statements, or use so-called “preferred pronouns,” Campus Reform reported.

Gov. Braun called for DEI to be replaced with “MEI”: Merit, Excellence and Innovation.

7. Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds signed S.F. 2435 into law, which places restrictions on Iowa universities, stopping them from starting or maintaining already-existing DEI offices. Since the law’s passage, $2.1 million has been moved away from DEI in higher education, Campus Reform reported.

8. Kansas

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly allowed Kansas’ Republican-controlled Legislature to pass anti-DEI legislation without her signature. House Bill 2105 prohibits state colleges and universities from requiring DEI statements.

9. North Carolina

After an initial veto by Gov. Roy Cooper, North Carolina’s General Assembly overrode and passed S.B. 364 into law, which prohibits DEI statements in hiring and admissions practices. Campus Reform reported that North Carolina has eliminated DEI offices, DEI roles, and DEI course requirements.

10. North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum signed Senate Bill 2247 into law, which prohibits mandatory DEI trainings and DEI statements in hiring.

11. Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order prohibiting public colleges and universities from using state funds, property or resources toward DEI initiatives. The mandate also required schools to review their DEI programs to “eliminate and dismiss non-critical personnel,” Campus Reform reported.

12. Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee signed Senate Bill 102 into law, which prohibits mandatory DEI training. The bill states that public institutions of higher education are prohibited from requiring employees to take part in any “implicit bias training.”

13. Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 17 into law, stopping Texas’s public institutions of higher education from keeping DEI offices on campus, Campus Reform reported.

14. Utah

Gov. Spencer Cox signed HB 261 into law, which prohibits universities from using DEI in hiring and admissions practices and eliminates DEI offices.

15. West Virginia

Gov. Patrick Morrisey signed Executive Order 3-25 into law, which stops public colleges and universities from forcing others to participate in DEI initiatives and training, Campus Reform reported.

16. Wisconsin

Wisconsin Republican legislators removed $32 million from the University of Wisconsin System’s budget, expressing worries that DEI was leading to different schools within the system wasting taxpayer dollars, Campus Reform reported in 2023.

A group of lawmakers also introduced Assembly Bill 1065 to the state legislature, which sought to eliminate DEI practices in hiring and employment, including DEI statements.

17. Wyoming

Governor Mark Gordon signed Wyoming’s 2024 State Budget, which barred state spending for the DEI office at the University of Wyoming.





States that have introduced anti-DEI legislation:

1. Arizona

State Sen. David Farnsworth introduced S.B. 1694, which would deem public universities “ineligible to receive state monies in any fiscal year in which the higher education institution offers one or more courses on diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The bill has advanced through multiple committees in the Arizona State Senate, Campus Reform reports.

2. Connecticut

State Rep. Doug Dubitsky introduced House Bill 6331, which sought to eliminate DEI departments, DEI statements, and “considering a person’s immutable characteristics in any admissions, scholarship, grading or employment decisions.”

3. Kentucky

State Rep. Jennifer Decker introduced House Bill 4, which would stop schools from “providing differential treatment or benefits on the basis of an individual’s religion, race, sex, color, or national origin,” Campus Reform reported.

4. Louisiana

State Sen. Alan Seabaugh introduced Senate Bill 486, which bans “unlawful discrimination” on the basis of DEI characteristics, Campus Reform reported.

5. Mississippi

State Sen. Angela Burks Hill introduced Senate Bill 2223 in the Mississippi state legislature in January 2025. The bill seeks to eliminate funds used by colleges and universities for purposes to “establish, sustain, support, or staff a diversity, equity, and inclusion office or to contract, employ, engage, or hire an individual to serve as a diversity, equity, and inclusion officer,” Campus Reform reported.

In February 2025, the Senate passed S.B. 2515, which would “establish the ‘Mississippi University System Efficiency Task Force’ to examine the efficiency and effectiveness of the public university system in Mississippi,” Campus Reform reported.

6. Missouri

State Sen. Ben Brown proposed S.B. 1125, which would mandate that no public college or university could “[c]ompel, require, induce, or solicit any applicant, employee, student, or contractor to endorse any discriminatory ideology.” The bill would prohibit DEI statements, Campus Reform reported.

7. Montana

State Sen. Jeremy Trebas introduced S.B. 222, which proposed to eliminate mandatory DEI trainings as a condition of employment.

8. Nebraska

State Sen. Loren Lippincott introduced Legislative Bill 552, which would prohibit schools and universities from having DEI offices and eliminate hiring or employment practices that reward “race, sex, color, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

9. Ohio

State Sen. Jerry Cirino introduced S.B. 83, which would prohibit mandatory DEI trainings and “[s]eek out invited speakers who have diverse ideological and political views,” Campus Reform reported. The bill passed the Senate but not the House in the legislative session.

10. Oregon

State Rep. Kim Wallan introduced House Bill 2475, which sought to eliminate any taxpayer-funded DEI practices that “act in accordance with belief that any race, ethnicity, color, sex, gender, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior to another.”

11. Pennsylvania

State Rep. Stephenie Scialabba introduced House Bill 2041, which would prohibit colleges from requiring students to take “diversity courses,” defined as “a program of study that is based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression or privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political or economic inequities,” Campus Reform reported.

12. South Carolina

South Carolina lawmakers have launched multiple efforts to limit DEI practices in public colleges and universities. Most recently, a group of lawmakers sponsored H. 3572, which seeks to eliminate the use of DEI statements in admissions or employment, DEI trainings, and the use of taxpayer funds in DEI initiatives at publicly-funded colleges and universities.