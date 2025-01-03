Canadian university employs terrorist who helped murder four Jews

A university in Canada is employing a terrorist who played a role in murdering French Jews in a synagogue on a Jewish holiday.

Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, is employing Professor Hassan Diab, a terrorist who was part of a 1980 terror attack that bombed a synagogue in Paris, murdering four Jews and wounding almost 50 people, wrote The Jerusalem Post.

The massacre occurred on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, noted the National Post.

Diab was convicted in France for his role in the murders, but managed to flee to Canada, though he still faces a life sentence in France, The Jerusalem Post noted.

The convicted terrorist now teaches a “Social Justice in Action” course at the university that focuses on “miscarriages of justice in society,” among other topics.

Diab’s presence as a teacher at Carleton Univeristy has caused outrage and opposition.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, posted on X: “A man convicted in a French court for killing 4 people in a Paris synagogue bombing is living freely in Canada, even working as a professor teaching students about ‘social justice in action.’ Why hasn’t he been extradited to France to face justice? Is Justin Trudeau refusing France’s extradition request?”

Idit Shamir, an Israeli diplomat in Canada, said: “This isn’t just a failure of justice,” and added: “It’s spitting on the graves of Jewish victims,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

Certain American universities have also caused controversy by connections to potential terrorist or terrorist-sponsored institutions.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center held a webinar series that saw the involvement of a doctor from the Islamic University of Gaza, an institution co-founded by Hamas’s founder and which allegedly still has connections to the terrorist group.

Campus Reform has reached out to Carleton University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.