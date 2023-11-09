Case Western awards Fauci for having 'greatly improved the condition of humankind'

A college in Ohio is honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci for having “greatly improved the condition of humankind.”

On Oct. 25, Case Western Reserve University announced its selection of Fauci as the 2024 Inamori Ethics Prize winner by the Inamori International Center for Ethics and Excellence.

In the award announcement, the school identified Fauci as a “Physician, immunologist and infectious disease expert [who] has saved millions of lives through dedication to research and public health.”

In a comment to Case Western’s publication, the daily, university president Eric Kaler praised Fauci’s example and contributions to science. “His leadership through one of the most challenging times in history–the COVID-19 pandemic–serves as a model for us all,” Kaler remarked.

Fauci will make his way to Cleveland in September 2024 to accept the award, where he will also present a lecture about his work and serve as a panelist at a university symposium.

Shannon French, an Inamori Professor of Ethics and director of the Inamori Center, told the daily that, “Despite immense pressure, unfounded challenges to his expertise, personal attacks and even death threats, Dr. Fauci never wavered in his insistence that policy must follow the science, because he understood lives were at stake.”

Shortly following the award’s announcement, independent journalist Jordan Schachtel expressed shock at the choice by Case Western.

“No, this is not a Babylon Bee article. This is really happening. Anthony Fauci, who is unparalleled as the most destructive government bureaucrat in American history, is being awarded with an ethics prize,” he wrote in response.

In July 2021, Senator Rand Paul viewed Fauci’s actions as so unethical that he sent a criminal referral to Attorney General Merrick Garland accusing Fauci of lying to Congress about his involvement in gain-of-function research surrounding the origins of COVID-19.

After leaving the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in late 2022, Fauci became a Distinguished University Professor at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, and gained an appointment on the faculty of Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

