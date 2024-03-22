Catholic college holds Equity Week for 'Infusing DEI into the Fabric of our Institution'

A Catholic college in Boston hosted its second annual “Equity Week” from March 13-20, which was put on by the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Through Action (IDEAA) Committee.

Emmanuel College’s week-long event centered around the theme, “Holding True to Who We Are – Infusing DEI into the Fabric of our Institution,” encouraging students to “not only hold onto Emmanuel’s identity of supporting and fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment, but continue to open dialogue about progressing toward positive change as well.”

The week began with a staff dinner featuring a faculty panel that fielded questions about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion on campus. Other events included a viewing of a documentary on “Book Banning” and a “Friday night live” gathering in celebration of Emmanuel’s “collective efforts toward creating a more inclusive environment.”

Emmanuel also invited a number of outside guests for Equity Week. On March 18, David McCullough III, CEO of the American Exchange Project (AEP), spoke about his company’s mission and operations. According to the event description, AEP enables high schoolers to “build understanding between students of very different socioeconomic backgrounds.”

On March 19, alumna Britney Lane offered a virtual talk concerning her experience in social work, entitled, “From Micro to Macro Social Work: Using My Voice to Advocate for Change.”

Equity Week also comes alongside other efforts by Emmanuel to ‘infuse DEI’ on its campus, including the Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (CDEI).

“The Center for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (CDEI) utilizes diversity as a resource for positive and effective change and works to advance equity through inclusive excellence,” Emmanuel’s website states. The center also “values and celebrates all identities and empowers all members of our Emmanuel community.”

Emmanuel has also participated in the NCAA’s “Diversity and Inclusion Week,” commemorated by a series of DEI-related social media posts.

The college identifies as a “Catholic, coeducational, residential, liberal arts and sciences college.” Founded in 1919, Emmanuel’s stated mission includes educating students through “a commitment to social justice.”

Campus Reform has contacted Emmanuel College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.