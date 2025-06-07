Catholic universities reaffirm support for illegal alien students amid Trump admin deportation efforts

As the Trump administration continues to enforce immigration law, some Catholic universities are working to shield illegal alien students from federal authorities such as those from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Two notable examples include Fordham University in New York and the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, as reported by Detroit Catholic.

To assist illegal alien students, Fordham University has created a web page that advises students on how to handle encounters with ICE officials—encouraging them to call the school’s public safety workers when applicable.

The web page informs such students that if necessary, “Fordham will provide you with support, including connecting you with pro-bono legal consultation to assist you in evaluating any given emergency.”

The school has also made clear its intent to limit the presence of immigration enforcers, stressing that, “Unless law enforcement officers are responding to a lawful request, Public Safety will not allow them on campus, nor share any student or employee information with them.”

Fordham previously issued similar guidance for interaction with immigration officers earlier this year as part of its commitment to “maintaining safe and secure campuses for every member of our community.”

In April, Fordham President Tania Tetlow sent an email to students, teachers, and administrators bemoaning the “distress” and “anxiety” caused by immigration enforcement efforts, alleging that the administration had taken away students’ visas on multiple occasions “without explanation and without notice.”

As a Catholic university, Fordham frames its efforts as “grounded in the Jesuit tradition of being people for others,” repeatedly emphasizing that it aims to protect illegal alien students as part of its longstanding commitments to “serve immigrants and their families.”

Fordham also does not currently require illegal immigrant applicants to disclose their citizenship status when applying for enrollment. The university allows illegal aliens to apply for several of its top scholarships, including the Presidential Scholarship and the Fordham Scholarship.

Notre Dame has outlined similar commitments to protecting its illegal student population: “the University of Notre Dame will continue to support undocumented and DACA (DreamND) students who seek to maintain their enrollment, and assist them financially, academically and with legal matters.” The school also cites its efforts as grounded in its “commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

The institution has dedicated multiple staff members to such efforts, including faith leaders like Fr. Joe Corpora, a Holy Cross Father with over thirty years of ministry experience.

Campus Reform has reached out to Fordham University and the University of Notre Dame for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.