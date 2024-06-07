Catholic university in Chicago gives several AWARDS to terrorism-loving SJP chapter that argued 'Resistance is justified'

A Catholic university in Chicago gave several awards to its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter which failed to condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and argued “Resistance is justified.”

Saint Xavier University in Chicago, Illinois, gave two awards to its Students for Justice in Palestine - one for “Registered Student Organization of the Year” and another for “Registered Student Organization Program of the Year.” The awards were given during an April ceremony but only posted online on Wednesday. Eitan Fischberger first reported the awards on his Substack.

Three days after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, Saint Xavier Students for Justice in Palestine posted to Instagram that “there’s been a resistance movement sweeping across Gaza and parts of Palestine,” adding that “Our Palestinian brothers and sisters need our overwhelming support!!” In a separate statement regarding the Oct. 7 attack, the group said “At the core of the Palestinian struggle lies the ongoing issue of Israeli illegal settler colonialism.”

Saint Xavier Students for Justice in Palestine also has a Tumbler page that features a poster from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. The page hasn’t been updated since 2015, but remains online.

In January, Saint Xavier Students for Justice in Palestine hosted “Resistance Week,” and wrote in an Instagram post that “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”

During a November protest, the Students for Justice chapter hosted a protest where chants of “Resistance is justified when people are occupied,” “Palestine is our demand, no peace on stolen land,” “There is only one solution intifada revolution,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The “RSO of the Year Award” goes to organizations that have “made an outstanding contribution to overall campus life, with evidence of successful programming, successful membership development, responsible and creative use of resources, and best campus presence.” The “Registered Student Organization Program of the Year” award “ is based on the RSO’s mission, how it incorporates the core values of SXU, and how the program makes outstanding contributions to the University community.”



