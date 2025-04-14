Catholic university 'Pride Month' celebration features 'Drag Bingo,' 'Pride Prom'

A Catholic university in Milwaukee is organizing a variety of events in honor of student “Pride Month.”

Marquette University’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center, part of the Office of Inclusion and Belonging, recently released the calendar to celebrate LGBT-identifying students in an Instagram post. The schedule includes “Drag Bingo,” “Pride Prom,” “Lavender Graduation” and a book discussion on Queer Lasting: Ecologies of Care for Dying World.

Queer Lasting, published in February, “maintains that queer writing, in its intimacy with death and loss, offers a rich archive for imagining new ways of thinking through environmental collapse,” according to its Amazon description.

Last week, the university also hosted two drag performers, with stage names Anya K. Thunderkat and Rachel Slurrz Stoole.

On May 2, the LGBTQ+ Resource Center will also hold a “Lavender Graduation” in order to “recognize the achievements of LGBTQ+ students in their academic careers and have a space for these individuals to be celebrated in all facets of their identities.”

Despite Marquette celebrating “Pride Month,” the Catholic Church has consistently taught against “gender ideology.” The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops released a document in 2019 of select passages from the Catechism on “gender theory” and “gender ideology” to reinforce the church’s opposition.

Last year, Pope Francis called gender ideology the “ugliest danger” facing the modern world because it seeks to “erase humanity.”

Marquette describes itself as “a Catholic, Jesuit university dedicated to serving God by serving our students and contributing to the advancement of knowledge.”

According to the university’s website, the LGBTQ+ Resource Center is “focused on support and advocacy for the needs of our students, staff, and faculty with gender, romantic, and sexual minority identities.”

Campus Reform has contacted Marquette University and the LGBTQ+ Resource Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.