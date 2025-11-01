Catholic University students push to ban pro-Israel groups following anniversary of Oct. 7

The Student Government Association Senate at Catholic University of America recently considered a resolution that would ban any student organization supporting Israel from campus, marking an escalation in tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the Washington, D.C. institution.

On Oct. 28, the SGA Senate voted to send “Resolution 004: A Resolution to Advocate For A Ban on Clubs in Support of a Nation(s) Commissioning a Genocide” back to committee, tabling it for two weeks.

[RELATED: Students for Justice in Palestine calls for deadly revenge after activist is killed in Gaza infighting]

The resolution specifically targeted the school’s Students Supporting Israel group, claiming that supporting “a Nation or organization that is actively pursuing inexcusable evil, such as genocide or terrorism, acts in a way that is contrary to the faith of the Catholic Church.”

Felipe Avila, president of Catholic University’s Students Supporting Israel (SSI) chapter, condemned the measure as “a profound betrayal of our Catholic intellectual tradition.”

Avila told The Christian Post that the resolution represents “an admission of intellectual defeat, a sign that its arguments are too weak for open debate and must be shielded by an outright ban.”

The proposed ban followed disruptions at an Oct. 20 event where SSI hosted two Israeli Defense Forces soldiers who shared their experiences following the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Approximately 50 protesters disrupted the event, which was attended by around 200 students, staff, and faculty members. One of the resolution’s co-sponsors, Joshua Ortiz, led the disruption and was escorted out after declaring the IDF speakers “war criminals.”

The situation at Catholic University reflects broader challenges facing Israel-related programming on American campuses.

In July, Campus Reform reported that Israel Studies programs are “on the brink of collapse” at universities nationwide, according to a Jerusalem-based Jewish People Policy Institute report.

The study found that such programs have become increasingly marginalized in campus environments described as “anti-Zionist, pro-BDS, and even cheers Hamas.”

Despite a recent peace deal bringing a ceasefire to Gaza, anti-Israel campus protests show no signs of abating. This month, student activists have planned to continue demonstrating until universities fully divest from Israel.

[RELATED: Cornell student newspaper retracts professor’s artwork featuring Nazi symbolism and bloodied Star of David]

“Our university is still invested in the oppression of Palestine,” one UCLA student declared. “Students won’t rest until the university divests.”

Catholic University has faced previous accusations of bias against conservative groups. In March, the school blocked recognition of a Turning Point USA chapter for the third time, claiming it was “not in a position to expand our politically affiliated groups.”

The university previously terminated a professor in February 2024 for inviting a pro-abortion speaker to class.

Campus Reform has contacted Catholic University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.