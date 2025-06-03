Catholic university to host Planned Parenthood-sponsored 'BDSM' sex ed event

DePaul University (DU), a Catholic school, is slated to host a “PillowTalk: BDSM Sex Ed” event on June 4 on its campus jointly with its Planned Parenthood chapter.

”BDSM” is an acronym that stands for “bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism,” referring to aggressive sexual activity, which the DU event page designates as “healthy sexual relationships.”

The event, which is free to attend, is advertised as “a fun and educational night” including “lighthearted conversation” and “fun activities,” with an open-forum discussion. “PillowTalk: BDSM Sex Ed” is tagged under “social justice” and “health/wellness.”

It is being organized by Planned Parenthood Generation Action at DePaul University (PPGADPU). According to its website, the group “strives to advocate for Planned Parenthood health centers” and “is dedicated to addressing and dismantling white supremacy” and “hierarchies,” as well as the “stratification of knowledge and resources.”

Advertisements for the event on its Instagram account title it, “Dorm Rooms and Dungeons,” with images of a rope, paddle, bed, books, and collars present to match the BDSM theme.

A comment reply states that the event will be streamed via Discord for students who are unable to attend in-person and are interested in learning more about the act.

Additionally, the Instagram account’s description claims that the group is “bringing comprehensive and inclusive reproductive resources for all at DePaul University!” One post announces that the Planned Parenthood-affiliate is providing condoms and Plan B.

PPGADPU believes that it “aligns with DePaul’s Vincentian mission” while advocating for BDSM, abortion and the destruction of hierarchies, actions the Catholic Church fundamentally rejects.

Members of the student group learn about “pressing reproductive justice issues” and are encouraged to participate in activism and campaigning for Planned Parenthood-related issues while also having access to exclusive events and content.

DePaul University will also be hosting “Pride Week 2025” celebrations with its LGBTQIA+ Resource Center.

Events include a “Queer Film Festival,” “Lavender Send-Off,” “Fruity Party,” “Skates Above State,” “Queer Sex Education,” and “Spring Drag Show,” as stated on the center’s Instagram.

Most notably, the “Queer Sex Education” talk works towards “breaking the stigma” and allows students to submit anonymous questions via Instagram to prepare for the “interactive” afternoon. Similarly, the drag event includes a poster that encourages participants to dress in costumes related to the “aquatic bodies” theme.

Campus Reform has contacted DePaul University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.