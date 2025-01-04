CCP official praises New Jersey university president for ‘warm hospitality’

A New Jersey public university president has been providing “warm hospitality” to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials, according to one leading party member who took to social media to thank him.

“Absolutely overwhelmed by the warm hospitality from President [Lamont] Repollet. I truly felt at home on this campus,” Chen Li, the CCP’s new consul general based in New York City, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) last month. “The commitment to bilateral educational exchange and people to people connections is key to the success of Wenzhou-Kean University, a Chinese-American joint institution.”

Kean University is a university in Union, New Jersey. Wenzhou-Kean University is a joint venture between Kean University and a Chinese counterpart. The school resides in China and was created in 2014.

Li visited Kean’s president, Lamont Repollet, in December. Wenzhou Kean University published a news article on its website at the conclusion of the meeting.

“During the visit, Consulate General Chen Li and President Repollet watched a video showcasing the experiences of Kean University students participating in exchange programs at Wenzhou-Kean University, highlighting their involvement in cultural activities and classroom learning,” the article says.

“Both sides praised the success of existing Sino-U.S. academic exchanges, especially short-term study tours and long-term exchange programs that have proven effective in promoting youth engagement. They agreed to expand these programs and attract more student participants,” it continues.

The visit is an attempt to heed the call from CCP President Xi Jinping to increase relations between American and Chinese universities in a letter to Repollet in June.

“Xi Jinping pointed out that China-U.S. relations bear on the well-being of the two peoples and the future of mankind,” a press release from the Consulate-General’s Los Angeles office said about the letter. “Educational exchanges and cooperation will help promote mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, especially between the youth of the two countries.”

“Xi expressed appreciation for what Repollet said in his letter about deepening cooperation with Wenzhou-Kean University and encouraging American students to come to China for exchange and study, and called on universities of the two countries to step up exchanges and cooperation through different modalities to cultivate young envoys who know both countries well, and build more bridges to promote China-U.S. friendship,” it continues.

Campus Reform contacted Kean University and Lamont Repollet for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.




