Central Connecticut State University officials explored ways to pay undocumented students legally: Report

Recently released documents demonstrate that Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) administrative officials attempted to pay undocumented students without referencing “employment” or requiring a “social security number.”

The documents were uncovered in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request performed by Fox News, and show CCSU officials discussing mechanisms by which they could skirt legal requirements to give benefits to unlawful immigrants.

“The President’s Undocumented Student Committee is looking for creative ideas for helping undocumented (or underdocumented) students find paid internships/experiential learning opportunities,” one CCSU staff member wrote in an email sent in September. “Other universities have set up grants, scholarships, fellowships, and stipends to pay these students in a way that doesn’t mention ‘employment’ or require a social security number.”

“PJ and I want to see what is possible,” the email described. “Thank you for any suggestions you might have for helping our undocumented students find paid jobs.”

Connecticut political officials have critiqued the administrators for giving what they see as undue preference to unlawful immigrants. “They’re prioritizing citizens over noncitizens, and that’s the problem,” Connecticut GOP Chairman Ben Proto told Fox News.

“Where is the state focusing its energy?” Proto asked. “Should it be focusing its energy on the citizens of the state of Connecticut, or should it be focusing its energy on those people who are here illegally in violation of our laws.”

Jodi Latina, CCSU’s associate vice president of Communications and Media, told Campus Reform via email that the administration will not pursue unlawful means of prioritizing unlawful immigrants.

“This university has not and will not ever condone any activities that circumvent the law, and this committee was implemented only to coalesce legal means to support these students, as we endeavor to do for our entire Central Family,” Latina stated.

Earlier this year, the state of Massachusetts implemented a reform which makes community college free to unlawful migrants. The Bay State’s budget amendment will spend around $100 million to make community college free.

“This budget is a vote of confidence in every Massachusetts resident going to school, raising a family, and working to make ends meet—as well as a blueprint for bringing equity and opportunity to every region and resident of our state,” the Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said after signing the reform.

Campus Reform has contacted Central Connecticut State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.