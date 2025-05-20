Chapman calls students to disciplinary hearings following pro-DEI protest

Chapman University in Orange, California recently summoned several student activists who protested the school’s elimination of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs for disciplinary hearings.

The students have been called in for the hearings due to allegedly violating the university’s code of conduct, according to the Los Angeles Times. Specifically, students used a microphone and a megaphone during a pro-DEI rally in March.

“They haven’t told us what the punishment could be,” a Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) student official summoned for a disciplinary hearing told the outlet. “I don’t know what to expect. I could be suspended.”

More than 200 Chapman students and faculty members took part in the pro-DEI protest, which occurred on March 17, as noted by Voice of OC.

“We know what is right, stand for DEI,” protesters chanted during the demonstration.

“I’m here because we have diverse narratives in our history, and we need to make sure that the history we are learning here is inclusive of all voices,” added one pro-DEI student protester.

The March 17 pro-DEI walkout was advertised online by several student organizations, including Chapman’s SJP chapter.

SJP and other groups posted on Instagram several days before the protest, for instance, that a “broad coalition of clubs” intended to hold a “walkout” to protest threats to DEI.

“Chapman University must protect DEI and immediately reinstate VP of DEI Dr. Reg Stewart,” the groups demanded.

“Chapman University must announce protections for undocumented students, including but not limited to student pro-bono legal support and blocking ICE from campus & student housing,” the post continued.

Campus Reform has reported about the nationwide scale-back of DEI policies in the wake of a Trump administration executive order against the controversial ideology. In February, the Department of Education distributed a notice that warned schools that they may lose federal funding if they retain DEI programs and initiatives.

“Discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin is illegal and morally reprehensible,” the Feb. 14 notice stated. “In recent years, American educational institutions have discriminated against students on the basis of race, including white and Asian students, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds and low-income families.”

“Proponents of these discriminatory practices have attempted to further justify them—particularly during the last four years—under the banner of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (‘DEI’), smuggling racial stereotypes and explicit race-consciousness into everyday training, programming, and discipline,” the notice continued.

In February, the Education Department launched a portal on its website entitled “End DEI,” where people can file complaints against universities discriminating on the basis of race or sex.

Campus Reform has contacted Chapman University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.