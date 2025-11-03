Chicago university teaches future therapists about kink, fetishes, ‘people with penises’

Adler University in Chicago offers a sex therapy certificate program open to both enrolled students and the general public, featuring a course on “Sexual Attitude Reassessment.”

One of four required courses, Sexual Attitude Reassessment (SAR), allows enrollees to examine “sexual attitudes, values, and beliefs through exposure to various kinks, fetishes, and sexual themes.”

The 14-hour workshop is described as “highly experiential,” according to a course description.

Another required course, “A Biopsychosocial Approach to Sexuality Across the Lifespan,” emphasizes “LGBTQIIA+ populations” and a “Queer Affirmative” clinical approach to sex therapy.

[RELATED: University of Louisville hosts pride event despite state lawing banning DEI]

Meanwhile, “Diversity in Sexuality: Socio-Cultural, Medical, Technological, and Ethical Influences,” synthesizes social justice issues and identities like race, socioeconomic status, gender and ability with sexual lifestyles such as “consensual non-monogamy, polyamory, kink, BDSM and fetishes.”

“Sex Therapy in Action: Assessment, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Psychosexual Issues and Dysfunction” analyzes issues with sexual function in “people with penises and people with vulvas” through a “trauma-informed” lens.

According to the program overview, the Sex Therapy Certificate program is designed to “promote inclusion, diversity, and advocacy for all identities, of which sexuality is an essential component for competent clinicians to address.”

[RELATED: Auburn University promoted DEI grading rubric despite state ban]

A stated goal of the program is to shape graduates who are “sensitive to social justice and diversity with a goal of inclusion.” According to the university’s website, the program is scheduled to run through February 2026.

Adler University also has various courses and degree enhancements related to sexuality and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), including: “Sex and Disability” and “Working Systemically With Sexual and Gender Minority Populations.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Adler University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.