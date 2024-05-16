Chinese Communist Party tied to pro-Hamas campus occupations: report

A new report released by the Network Contagion Research Institute details how anti-Israel campus occupations were influenced in part by the Chinese Communist Party.

The report alleges that the occupation of Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall was prompted by a meeting at The People’s Forum, which is linked to Neville Roy Singham, which the report described as ”a known conduit for CCP geopolitical influence.”

According to the report, an activist organization called “Shut it down for Palestine” came into existence following the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7. The organization “publicly listed its seven core organizations,” at the time of its founding, which included The People’s Forum and National Students for Justice in Palestine.

Shut it down for Palestine protesters have shut down traffic in Manhattan on Nov. 9, temporarily occupied the Fox News headquarters on Nov. 17, blocked traffic to the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, and Holland Tunnel on Jan. 8, and more.

On April 17, Shut it down for Palestine joined the rally off the campus of Columbia University.

The Network Contagion Research Institute described Shut it Down for Palestine as “an anti-capitalist, antipolice, and anti-government protest movement that emerged after October 7, 2023.”

The report states that the Hamilton Hall takeover ”is part of a trend that has seen movements advocating for social justice employ increasingly aggressive tactics to disrupt public order and push the boundaries of foundational, legal, and ethical norms.”

”The events of April 29-30 were not isolated, and appear to be a manifestation of a broader, more coordinated campaign influenced by entities that have ties to foreign powers and foreign terrorist organizations,” the group wrote.

Singham, according to the New York Times, “works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide.”

The news outlet reported that one Singham-funded outlet co-produced a YouTube show which was “financed in part” by Shanghai’s propaganda department.

Two other outlets funded by Singham worked with a Chinese university to “spread China’s voice to the world,” according to The New York Times.

Singham himself also attended a Communist Party workshop in 2021 about promoting the party worldwide.

He denied to the outlet that the Chinese government directs his work, but Singham’s groups and staff members share office space with a company that has a stated goal of educating people about “the miracles that China has created on the world stage.”