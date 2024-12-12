Chinese student who voted in 2024 elections remains on Michigan voter rolls: REPORT

A University of Michigan student from China who voted in the November elections reportedly remains on Michigan’s voter rolls.

On Tuesday, The Federalist reported that Haoxiang Gao, who faces two state charges after illegally voting in Ann Arbor, continues to be on the state voter rolls after his ballot was counted.

“The fact that this noncitizen is still on the voter rolls shows ineptitude on the part of the SOS [secretary of state] towards maintaining accuracy in our voter rolls,” Check My Vote Co-Founder Phani Mantravadi told The Federalist. “Certainly doesn’t inspire confidence in our election systems. Makes one wonder where the tax dollars allocated to voter roll maintenance are going.”

Mantravadi said that his organization was able to learn of Gao’s status on the state voter rolls through Freedom of Information Act requests with the Michigan Bureau of Elections.

“I’ve flagged Haoxiang Gao for review by another volunteer and then routed to a local jurisdiction resident who can challenge that individual,” Mantravadi also told The Federalist. “Citizen oversight of voter rolls in their municipalities is important.”

Michigan Fair Elections Institute Chair Patricia Johnson told the outlet that Gao’s status on the Michigan voter rolls is both “baffling” and “inexcusable.”

“They should respond by transparently investigating and remedying the mistake,” she remarked. “If this is a systemic problem, which it may well be, state officials need to fix it.”

Gao’s vote marks the second recent major incident concerning Chinese students from the University of Michigan.

In October, five Chinese nationals who recently graduated from the university were formally accused by the FBI of spying on a military base in 2023.

The five individuals face charges of “[f]alse statements, conspiracy, [and] [d]estruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations,” but are reportedly believed to have left the United States.