Chinese University of Michigan student illegally voted in presidential election

A Chinese student attending the University of Michigan voted in the 2024 presidential election despite not being an American citizen and is now facing criminal charges.

The student, who remains unidentified, voted on Sunday, according to The Detroit News. He successfully registered to vote despite not being eligible to do so and lied about being a U.S. citizen.

The student’s illegal vote will very likely still be counted.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit published a statement warning other potential fraudsters, saying: “Only U.S. citizens can register and vote in our elections. It is illegal to lie on any registration forms or voting applications about one’s citizenship status. Doing so is a felony. . . . Anyone who attempts to vote illegally faces significant consequences, including but not limited to arrest and prosecution.”

“Let this be clear: Voting records are public – any noncitizen who attempts to vote fraudulently in Michigan will be exposing themselves to great risk and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” they added.

The unnamed student is now facing charges of perjury and illegal voting, and could face both four years of jail time and a $2,000 fine.

Campus Reform has reported on numerous instances of Chinese citizens interfering in America’s higher education in different ways.

On Oct. 1, the FBI filed a complaint against five Chinese citizens who are all alumni of the University of Michigan after they acted suspiciously around the Camp Grayling military base. The Chinese citizens in question were found taking photos near “numerous military vehicles, tents, and classified communications equipment.” The incident prompted Republican legislators in Michigan to demand that the University of Michigan’s leadership and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer answer questions regarding the potential spying.

A May report published by the Network Contagion Research Institute also claimed that the Chinese Communist Party seemed to have ties to anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

On Jan. 31, Freedom House released a report that found that “The biggest threat to international students and scholars studying and working in the United States is the government of China,” due to China’s bullying of and spying on Chinese students living and studying in the U.S.

Campus Reform has reached out to the Michigan Department of State for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.