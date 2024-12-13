Christians sue Minnesota Over Law Excluding Faith-Based Universities from State Program

A U.S. federal judge is considering overturning a Minnesota law that bans religious statements of faith for colleges that participate in a state program for high school students earning free college credits.

The law in question is the Post Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program, which was established in Minnesota 40 years ago. In 2023, the Minnesota state legislature passed a law preventing PSEO-participating schools from requiring attendees to sign statements of faith as a requirement for their enrollment.

The law targets the state’s only two conservative Christian colleges: the University of Northwestern-St. Paul and Crown College, two universities that require their students to sign statements aligning themselves with Christian and conservative values.

The state defends its decision, arguing that the 2023 law rightly protects high school students who are not Christians or members of the LGBTQ community.

However, a group of Christian parents and the two aforementioned universities filed a lawsuit in May of 2023 against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Commissioner of Education Willie Jett, claiming that the law “bars religious students from using PSEO funds at schools that uphold their faith.”

The plaintiffs argued that this violates students’ First Amendment right to religious freedom and expression. Walz and Jett were contacted for comment but have not yet responded.

According to the Associated Press, the plaintiffs’ attorney, Eric Baxter, said at a hearing on Monday: “There’s no evidence that the admissions requirements at Crown and Northwestern were causing a problem that was so compelling that they had to restrict these schools’ religious practices.”

“The state of Minnesota has a fundamental right to protect its [non-Christian, LGBTQ] students from discrimination,” Assistant Attorney General Jeff Timmerman responded.

“We raise our children to put their faith at the center of everything they do. Unfortunately, Minnesota is depriving kids like ours of the opportunity to get a head start on college at schools that embrace their faith. We hope the court will strike this law down and protect all religious students and the schools they want to attend,” parents Mark and Melinda Loe said in a press release.

Presidents from both universities also offered statements opposing the law, stating, “Minnesota wants to single out our university because of this unique campus culture which integrates faith and learning” and “For decades, we have been grateful to extend this opportunity to young students who seek to join our Christian community through the PSEO program” from the University of Northwester-St. Paul and Crown College, respectively.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel heard arguments from the plaintiffs and from the state on Monday, December 9th, but has not yet said when she will give her ruling. Judge Brasel confirmed that the law will be placed on hold into the next academic year if there’s no final resolution.