Clark University rejects student demands to boycott Israel

Clark University recently issued a statement announcing its decision to reject student demands for the school to join the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement (BDS), a collection of individuals and groups who call for the economic isolation of Israel and its affiliates.

“Our endowment is not intended to be used as an instrument to express views on social or political issues,” school president David Fithian emphasized in a statement earlier this month. “Neither is it a means for exercising social power or advancing specific interests. Therefore, the University — under the Board of Trustees’ direction — will not consider divestment as a strategy for addressing world events.”

Fithian also stressed that agreeing to Boycott Israel vis-a-vis the school’s endowment would constitute institutional bias towards one particular viewpoint, thereby violating academic freedom.

On the question of conforming to directives of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, here, too, the University does not intend to change current institutional policies or procedures,” Fithian stated. “Nor will we allow the adoption of measures within any unit or function that are discriminatory and/or force involuntary adoption of one particular point of view over others.

“Such measures would be inconsistent with our values as a University and would conflict with University policy. They also threaten academic freedom, the respectful free expression of ideas and views, and the principles of inclusion and belonging that are central to our community.”

Following false reporting by another outlet that the school intended to change its dining options for students in order to “better comply with the [BDS] movement,” the school clarified that any changes to its services for students should not be taken to signal bias against Jewish individuals, stressing that the school strives to protect freedom of expression for Jewish students and faculty.

“Providing kosher meals for our Jewish students is extremely important and something the university will never compromise,” a school spokesperson said, according to The Algemeiner.

Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, Clark University is ranked by US News & World Report among the top 150 best colleges in the US. According to its website, the school seeks to “educate undergraduate and graduate students to be imaginative and contributing citizens of the world, and to advance the frontiers of knowledge and understanding through rigorous scholarship and creative effort.”

