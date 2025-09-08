Clemson University dismantles identity-based commissions amid national DEI rollback

Clemson University in South Carolina announced this week that it is eliminating a series of commissions once central to its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Some of the organizations were identity-based groups, including Asian Pacific Islander DESI American Commission, the Commission on the Black Experience, the Commission on Latino Affairs, the LGBTQ Commission, and the Commission on Women, InsideHigherEd has reported.

In its Sept. 3 announcement, the university said the commissions, which were created in recent years to promote dialogue, connection, and belonging, had fulfilled their mission and would now be dissolved.

“The commissions have successfully fulfilled their important charge, making a lasting impression on the value, strength and growth of the Clemson community and our campus,” the announcement said.

While Clemson praised the volunteer members of the commissions for advancing campus conversations, the decision effectively sunsets much of the school’s formal DEI infrastructure.

“Importantly, individuals remain free to associate and to explore new ways of fostering connection and belonging should they choose to do so,” the university said.

According to an archived version of the website, Clemson University’s LGBTQ Commission served as an advisory body to administrators, faculty, staff, and students on issues affecting LGBT-identifying people. Additionally, it sought to strengthen partnerships with groups such as the Clemson Alumni Society for Equality and the Clemson Sexuality and Gender Alliance.

The archived page contains links to campus resources and organizations supporting LGBT-identifying students, alumni, and reporting processes.

Clemson University is not the only school in the Carolinas to recently shift its DEI policies. In August, Wake Forest University announced it would close its Office of Diversity and Inclusion, moving the Intercultural Center, LGBTQ+ Center, and Women’s Center into the Division of Campus Life.

Wake Forest Chief Diversity Officer Jose Villalba cited compliance with federal guidance under Trump’s DEI restrictions.

Both changes come in the wake of a Department of Education February notice warning universities that failure to dismantle DEI programs could result in loss of federal funding.

The letter argued that DEI initiatives promote unlawful racial discrimination, particularly against white and Asian students, and reminded schools that federal law prohibits race-based policies in all aspects of campus life.

Campus Reform has contacted Clemson University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.