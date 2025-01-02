‘Climate justice’ group calls on Northwestern University to become ‘fossil free campus’

A radical environmentalist group at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, is pushing the school to adopt an even more radically green agenda.

The group, “Fossil Free Northwestern,” calls itself “a diverse coalition of students that has been fighting for climate justice at Northwestern University for over 10 years.” The group calls on the university to “divest its endowment from fossil fuels and reinvest in the Evanston community and in life-giving institutions.”

[RELATED: Harvard announces latest projects in ongoing plan to promote ‘equity’ and become ‘Fossil-Fuel Free’ by 2050]

The group published its call to Northwestern on Nov. 18 in a guest essay in the Evanston Roundtable.

“Increasingly extreme summer heat waves in Chicago and across the Midwest are proving to be life-threatening, with the most severe impacts on predominantly Black and Brown communities,” the group wrote.

It pointed a finger at Northwestern, claiming: “In Evanston, the No. 1 source of direct greenhouse gas emissions is Northwestern University.”

Though the university has already made its commitment to pursuing a green agenda clear, the green activists asserted that the school is not going far enough, and accused it of “greenwashing”: “Northwestern aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, but net zero goals are simply a way to greenwash a lack of action as pollution continues unabated. The university has failed to release detailed emissions and sustainability reports since 2022, despite claiming that they are on track for annual sustainability goals.”

[RELATED: ‘DARK MONEY’: Energy nonprofit with ties to Communist China invested $630,000 to push for environmentalism in American universities]

As a result, the radicals demanded that Northwestern University adopt “full transparency” regarding its energy policy, provide a “comprehensive plan to transition to renewable electricity,” adopt “Transparent renewable energy credits,” and “Stop burning fossil fuels on our campus.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Northwestern University and Fossil Free Northwestern for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.