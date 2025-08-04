Coalition Against Antisemitism at Northwestern calls out 'betrayal,' urges Congress to demand answers

The Coalition Against Antisemitism at Northwestern (CAAN) is calling on Congress to press Northwestern University over its handling of anti-Israel encampments, antisemitic incidents, and alleged misrepresentations to federal lawmakers.

In an emailed statement on Aug. 1, CAAN highlighted Northwestern’s alleged pattern of neglect and complicity, citing two congressional reports from late 2024 that condemned the university’s handling of civil rights, antisemitism, and campus extremism. CAAN claims the university misled Congress in earlier testimony and is demanding answers regarding protestor influence, hate group recognition, and foreign-funded programming.

Northwestern is under federal investigation for alleged civil rights violations related to antisemitism as President Michael Schill prepares for a second congressional interview on Aug. 5.

CAAN criticized Northwestern for being the first school to kowtow to anti-Israel encampment protesters last spring. That decision, the group says, triggered similar negotiations at other U.S. universities.

”As the first university in the country to capitulate to its encampment, Northwestern set a dangerous precedent for surrendering institutional control to antisemitic and pro-terror extremists,” CAAN stated in its email.

CAAN cited incidents including antisemitic graffiti during Passover, a pro-Palestinian performance in a Title VI-protected dormitory, and continued employment of faculty members accused of glorifying terrorism.

The coalition also raised concerns about Northwestern’s Qatar campus, NU-Q, where faculty and students allegedly praised the October 7 Hamas attacks without disciplinary action. The group criticized the lack of transparency surrounding foreign funding and oversight of the campus.

CAAN said the incidents were part of a “pattern of institutional betrayal.”

With Schill set to testify again before Congress, CAAN is urging lawmakers to investigate discrepancies between his May 2024 testimony and the university’s internal conduct. The group’s demands include answers on why anti-Semitic groups remain recognized, why Title VI compliance was allegedly misrepresented, and how foreign-funded programs like NU-Q operate without oversight.

“Congress must ensure that federal law—and moral clarity—are restored at Northwestern,” the group stated.