College Assistance Migrant Program suspended after facing problem under One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) will suspend its College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) on July 21 after a delay in federal funding blocked access to a $2.4 million grant.

Despite being awarded the five-year grant in spring 2024, WVC has not received this year’s allocation due to delays tied to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

CAMP Program Director Levi Vega-Sánchez notified students of the suspension and said staff will offer transitional support. “We recognize this is a difficult time,” he said.

Since 2009, CAMP at WVC has served over 850 students from migrant and seasonal farmworker families. The current grant was expected to add 225 students by 2029.

College President Faimous Harrison called the suspension “a tremendous loss” and pledged to seek alternative solutions.

WVC is one of nine colleges in Washington operating CAMP. Nationally, the program supports about 2,400 students annually and was created in 1972.