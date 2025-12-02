College Board of Trustees unanimously approves transfer of property for Trump presidential library

Miami Dade College is pushing ahead with its plan to donate prime downtown real estate for a future Donald Trump presidential library despite a court order blocking the deal and ongoing allegations the college violated state transparency laws.

At a special meeting on Dec. 2, the Miami Dade College’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to reaffirm its earlier decision to transfer nearly three acres of land near the Freedom Tower to the state for the library project.

According to WTVJ, the property currently serves as a parking lot.

The initial vote, taken in September, triggered backlash after it emerged the college gave little public notice, prompting accusations of violating Florida’s Sunshine Law.

A judge halted the land transfer last month, keeping the parcel in college hands until the lawsuit is resolved.

While college officials claimed to allow public input during the re-vote, attendees were required to request permission to speak via email beforehand—a move critics say still limited community access.

The Trump library deal has become a flashpoint in Miami, with opponents questioning why a taxpayer-funded college is giving away high-value land for a politically charged project. If the legal roadblocks are cleared, the site would house the first presidential library for the 45th president.