College coordinator caught on camera admitting University of Utah is subverting DEI crackdown

A university staff member was recently exposed after admitting the school is trying to rebrand its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the face of federal scrutiny.

Lucas Alvarez, an education coordinator at the University of Utah, unknowingly made the admission to an undercover reporter for Accuracy in Media.

“I mean, like, the programs that we’re doing, I think technically we’re still allowed to do them but they have to be marketed a certain way,” Alvarez said in the video.

Alvarez also justified the DEI programs and instruction under the guise of professors’ “academic freedom.” He declined to comment further when he was shown the footage and questioned by Adam Guillette, Accuracy in Media president.

LeiLoni McLaughlin, the school’s director of the Center for Community and Cultural Engagement (CCE), denied Alvarez’s claims.

“I think what he was referring to was the professors having academic freedom to do research and speak from their expertise in the field that they’ve studied,” she said.

She also claimed that with the legislative changes, “every university has had to shift.” When asked if the shift refers to the university programs or simply how they are marketed, she responded, “both.”

The CCE and the Center for Student Access and Resources (CSAR) were both opened following the passage of House Bill 261 in an apparent attempt to undermine the law’s anti-DEI stance.

CSAR provides a number of resources, including free Plan B contraceptives and “pleasure packs,” the latter of which are also available through the Center for Campus Wellness. The packs include condoms, lube, and oral dams if requested, according to a previous Campus Reform report.

CCE hosts cultural events such as Crimson Conversations, an event hosted last fall that served as a catch-all to celebrate “Hispanic Heritage Month, LGBTQ History Month and Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month,” one school official told The Daily Utah Chronicle.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

