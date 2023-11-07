Opinion
College ‘makes you stupid’: Bill Maher slams Elite universities for indoctrination

Bill Maher recently told American youths to avoid college, especially elite universities, because it just 'makes you stupid.'

He also said that Israel has the 'moral high ground' in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

William Biagini '24 | Student Reporter
November 7, 2023, 8:00 am ET

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher recently slammed universities around the country by saying that Israel has “always had the moral high ground” in the war and advised Americans not to go to college. 

Maher opened the YouTube segment by telling the youth of America to not go to college. 

“And if you absolutely have to go, don’t go to an elite college,” he said. “Because, as recent events have shown, it just makes you stupid.”


[RELATED: WATCH: ‘Why should I condemn anything?’ - Students for Justice in Palestine president refuses to condemn Hamas]

Maher then turned his attention to student support of Hamas terrorists. “The same students who will tell you that ‘words are violence’ and ‘silence is violence’ were very supportive when Hamas terrorists went on a rape and murder rampage worthy of the Vikings,” he commented. “They knew where to point the fingers—at the murdered. And then it was off to ethics class.” 

He also cited an incident at Harvard University where over 30 student groups signed a joint statement condemning Israel and supporting the actions of Hamas. 

“They’ve convinced themselves that Israel is the most repressive regime in history because they have no knowledge of history, or even a desire to know it,” he said. “And actual history doesn’t come up in their intersectionality of politics and genderqueer identities class.” 

[RELATED: WATCH: Jew-hatred is the norm in higher education]

Maher then pointed out how multiple Harvard student group signees withdrew their signatures from the letter condemning Israel shortly after intense criticism of the organizations for the act erupted. 

“Now, to be fair, at least five of the student groups have rescinded what they signed saying they didn’t read the letter closely,” he commented. “And they promised not to make that mistake again after they graduate and start running the world,” he said with a chuckle. 

In a previous episode, Maher took issue with people in the media who condemn both sides in an attempt to pursue a moral equivalency. 

“I think the Israelis have always had the moral high ground, and I think they still do,” he stated. “Don’t lose the moral high ground.” 

Campus Reform reached out to Bill Maher for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

