College students across country stand up for real women's sports: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute is helping college students in 48 states Thursday commemorate the second annual XX Real Women’s Day.

Referring to the female chromosomes, the letters XX also stand for ten-ten in Roman numerals and mark Oct. 10 as the day to honor real women and their unique role in sports and history.

Activities today include baseball throwing, which highlights physical differences between men and women, as well as the inherent advantages male athletes have over female athletes.





”I encourage everyone – not just women – to join me on Real Women’s Day to celebrate who we are and stand firm against an ideology that seeks to erase our identity,” Gaines writes in an op-ed for Fox News.





Below are photos from campuses across the country featuring students who recognize biological reality and the differences between the sexes.





1. “Men are Different Than Women” signs at the University of Georgia





2. Men and Women Compare Baseball Throws at Kent State University (Ohio)





3. Setting Up a Table at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte





4. Protecting Women’s Sports at William Patterson University (New Jersey)





5. Campus Police Take Part in Baseball Throwing at West Virginia University





6. Table Display at Slippery Rock University (Pennsylvania)





Editor’s Note: Campus Reform is a project of the Leadership Institute.