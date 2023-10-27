Opinion
No results

College students fear anti-Semitism on their campuses

Campus Reform Correspondents Michael Duke (Fordham University) and Jeremy Li (Rutgers University) joined Fox Business on Thursday to discuss.

Campus Reform
October 27, 2023, 9:05 am ET


Campus Reform Correspondents Michael Duke (Fordham University) and Jeremy Li (Rutgers University) joined Fox Business on Thursday to discuss their concerns over rising anti-Semitism on campuses. 

”It’s really disappointing to see Rutgers administrators and administrators across a lot of other campuses...that we’re not getting a stronger message coming out,” Li said. 

Li blamed weak campus leadership for the spread of pro-Hamas activism on campuses. 

Duke cited “what’s taught in academia” as one of the top factors he sees fueling anti-Semitism on campuses. 

”Simply put, administrators and professors, they’re teaching students what to think not how to think,” he said. 

