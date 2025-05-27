Colorado State University drag show raises $4k to 'support' students with LGBT center scholarships

A recent Fort Collins, Colorado drag event featuring students raised $4,000 in tips and donations for LGBT-based scholarships.

On April 9, the Colorado State University Pride Resource Center posted to Instagram to announce a recent drag show’s proceeds would go to “support students on campus.”

The initial announcement post and an event page both noted that the money would support Pride Resource Center scholarships. The drag show took place at the Lory Student Center on April 6.

[RELATED: University of Florida newsletter pulls mention of illegal alien scholarships after Campus Reform report]

“Tip donations from this event will help fund scholarships through the Pride Resource Center,” an event description read. “Get ready to watch FIERCE performances from CSU Students, Faculty, Local and Denver Drag Performers AND our headliner, Denver’s own KHRYS’TAAAL.”

Maggie Hendrickson, director of the Pride Resource Center, told The Rocky Mountain Collegian that “[i]t’s important now for people and institutions like CSU to publicly, proudly and loudly support all community members across gender, sexuality and more.” She also said “[t]he CSU drag show is just one way we made space for that last night.”

“It was a special and meaningful night, and we were glad to spend it with hundreds of students, community members, alumni, families and more,” Hendrickson also reportedly stated.

One of the event’s hosts, a drag performer, described the location as his “favorite venue,” according to The Rocky Mountain Collegian.

The Pride Resource Center lists various scholarships on its website.

“We have some options that are intentionally created to support those impacted by issues related to the LGBTQ+ community and those who have demonstrated involvement and commitment to LGBTQ+ related progress,” the center writes.

In collaboration with a campus feminist group, the center also operates a Lavender Cabinet, in order to “provide free access to basic needs and gender-affirming resources to CSU students.”

[RELATED: Lawsuit filed against American Bar Association over race-based internships]

In response to which scholarships would be funded by the Pride Resource Center drag show proceeds, CSU Director of External Communications Jennifer Dimas told Campus Reform she would “check on this.”

The Pride Resource Center also recently celebrated a “Trans Day of Visibility” and “Spring Trans Awareness Week,” and hosted a “Queer Prom” on April 25.