Columbia administrators placed on leave for demeaning texts at anti-Semitism panel

Three Columbia University deans were placed on leave after sending demeaning or insulting text messages during a panel on Jewish life that they attended, according to a Washington Free Beacon report.

The event was entitled “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present, Future,” and was held from 1:00–3:00 p.m. on May 31, according to the University’s website.

The website advertises that the panel, which included David Schizer, dean emeritus of Columbia Law School, was set to “discuss the climate on campus since the October 7 attack, the responsibility of universities to ensure the safety of not only Jewish students on campus but also of all students, as well as ways that Columbia can move forward in a time of crisis.”

[RELATED: COLUMBIA HAS FALLEN: University backtracks its own deadline, agrees to ‘continue conversations’ with pro-terrorist camp for 48 more hours]

Two attendees told the Washington Free Beacon that four Columbia administrators: Josef Sorett, Susan Chang-Kim, Cristen Kromm, and Matthew Patashnick were all in attendance. Sorett is the dean of Columbia College; Chang-Kim is its chief administrative officer; Kromm is the dean of undergraduate student life; and Patashnick is the dean for student and family support.

According to pictures obtained by the Free Beacon, Chang-Kim texted Sorett during the panel, “This is difficult to listen to but I’m trying to keep an open mind to learn about this point of view,” to which Sorett replied “Yup.”

Chang-Kim also reportedly texted Kromm and Patashnick: “Did we really have students being kicked out of clubs for being Jewish?”

Kromm allegedly used the “vomit” emoji in response to an article written by Yonah Hain, Columbia’s rabbi, in which Hain warned of anti-Semitism on campus.

“He knows exactly what he’s doing and how to take full advantage of this moment,” Patashnick texted to Kromm and Chang-Kim about one of the speakers. “Huge fundraising potential.”

[RELATED: Columbia is issuing press passes, but the pro-Hamas occupiers are in charge of journalists’ access: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Chang-Kim, Patashnick, and Kromm were placed on leave in the aftermath of the event.

The incident comes in the wake of extensive pro-Palestine protests—mostly by students, but with occasional faculty support—on Columbia’s campus, which has continued after the semester ended in May.

“While Installation 1 ends with the successful disruption of Alumni Weekend, we know the genocide rages on - with the ongoing assault on Rafah uncovering the deepest monstrosities of the Zionist entity,” Columbia’s chapter of SJP posted on June 2, two days after the reunion event. “We recommit to continue strategic, targeted attacks on all aspects of university life contributing to the normalization of this slaughter. There will be no business as usual during a genocide.”

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University, Josef Sorett, Susan Chang-Kim, Cristen Kromm, and Matthew Patashnick for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



