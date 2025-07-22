Columbia adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, draws backlash from anti-Israel activists

Columbia University has formally incorporated the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism into its anti-discrimination policies, drawing criticism from anti-Israel activists.

The announcement was made by President Claire Shipman in a memorandum published on July 15. The change follows recommendations from the university’s Antisemitism Task Force in August 2024.

“That guidance directs schools to consider the IHRA definition of antisemitism and its accompanying examples to the extent that any such examples might be useful as evidence of discriminatory intent,” Shipman explained. “The IHRA definition is similarly used by many universities and colleges across the country.”

Campus Reform recently reported that Columbia has pledged stronger anti-Semitism measures, including increased transparency and compensation for discrimination victims, in negotiations with the Trump administration to restore $400 million in frozen federal funding.

In response to Columbia’s decision to adopt the IHRA definition, an official with the pro-Hamas Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the school for “attacking” free speech.

“Columbia’s adoption of the IHRA definition, which one of its own authors has said should not be used in official capacities on campuses, is an attack on free speech,” CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher stated on July 16. “We urge Columbia’s administration to reverse this decision.”

In a post on social media, journalist Peter Beinart contended that the move will probably have little practical effect because most of Columbia’s faculty disagrees with IHRA’s definition.

“[Columbia] has just adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism” Beinart posted. “How many of the Columbia faculty who teach classes on antisemitism do you think support this decision. My guess: Close to None.”

The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism is as follows: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Campus Reform has reported that some senators have supported the IHRA’s definition because it is sufficiently broad to give agencies such as the Department of Education discretion in combating anti-Jewish discrimination.

“It’s critical the Department of Education has the tools and resources it needs to investigate antisemitism and root out this vile hatred wherever it rears its ugly head,” Sen. Tim Scott said in a statement to Campus Reform.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.