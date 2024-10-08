Columbia anti-Israel group praises deceased Hezbollah terror leader, quotes brutal Communist dictators

A Columbia University anti-Israel group called the death of former Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah a “martyrdom” in a Substack post.

Nasrallah, who led the terrorist group Hezbollah for over thirty years and was responsible for hundreds of American deaths, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sept. 27. His death came as part of an Israeli counterattack against Hezbollah, which has fired thousands of rockets at Israel since the Oct. 7 massacre.

“Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom occurred in service of the liberation of Palestine,” Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) wrote on its Substack on Thursday. “The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance group was confirmed assassinated by Israel by Hezbollah on Saturday, September 28.”



[RELATED: Columbia students protest in ‘All out for Lebanon event,’ call for divestment]

CUAD calls itself a “[c]oalition at Columbia University of 100+ groups who see Palestine as the vanguard for collective liberation.”

The group also praised a terrorist who murdered seven innocent Israelis in Tel Aviv on Oct. 1, calling his action a “bold attack.”

“On October 1, in a significant act of resistance, a shooting took place in Tel Aviv, targeting Israeli security forces and settlers. This bold attack comes amid the ongoing escalation of violence in the region and highlights the growing resolve of those resisting Israeli occupation. The shooting serves as a reminder that the struggle is not confined to Gaza or Lebanon but has now reached deep into the heart of settler-colonial territory, further destabilizing the Zionist regime’s claims to security and control,” the group wrote.

The group also praised Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel that took place the same day, saying it was a “bold move” that “demonstrates the increasing reach and capability of the Axis of Resistance.”

CUAD went on to cite communist dictator Vladimir Lenin, writing: “Vladimir Lenin said that the working class has no weapon but organization, meaning that only through ideological consolidation and organized action can the masses overcome imperialism.”

It also quoted Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong, who, according to some estimates, murdered 65 million of his own people through starvation, torture, and other means.

“As Mao Zedong reminds us, ‘However active the leading group may be, its activity will amount to fruitless effort by a handful of people unless combined with the activity of the masses. On the other hand, if the masses alone are active without a strong leading group to organize their activity properly, such activity cannot be sustained for long, or carried forward in the right direction, or raised to a high level,’” CUAD quoted.

The Substack post also praises Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who, along with Mao, it credits with performing “great victories.” Stalin is believed to have murdered 20 million people, according to some reports.



[RELATED: Anti-Israel student activists renew calls for divestment from Israel’s ‘genocide’]

CUAD also attacked Columbia University, saying that the school’s decision to call in the police to disperse disruptive protestors was “grotesque” and a “spectacle of terror.”

“The administration has no significant support among students, staff, or faculty that it can mobilize against dissent. Thus, they bring in the police to do their dirty work. Meanwhile, the basis of our ability to win our demands is through the mobilization, politicization, and organization of thousands of Columbia affiliates and supporters in the community,” the group wrote.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.