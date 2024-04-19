Columbia anti-Israel protesters STILL operating 'encampment' on campus after NYPD arrest over 100

Opinion
April 19, 2024, 10:43 am ET

Columbia University anti-Israel protesters are still on a campus lawn one day after the New York Police Department arrested over 100 people.

Police arrested over 100 people on Thursday for alleged trespassing after they began an encampment just before Columbia administrators began their Congressional hearing on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

Fox News Digital reported that Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, was taken into custody by the New York Police Department on Thursday and faces trespassing charges, citing sources.

Despite actions from Columbia University and police, the protesters still remain on the campus lawn, with Columbia University Apartheid Divest encouraging people to come out on Friday morning.

[RELATED: Ilhan Omar’s daughter charged for role in anti-Semitic Columbia protest. The kind her mom just suggested don’t exist]

”Gaza Solidarity Encampment,” reads one banner at the protest.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest previously hosted individuals with ties to terrorism at a virtual event.

A Columbia spokesperson told Campus Reform that “Students who are participating in the unauthorized encampment are suspended,” adding, “We are continuing to identify them and will be sending out formal notifications.”

The spokesperson referred Campus Reform to a letter written by Shafik, which stated “This group [of protesters] has been informed numerous times and in writing that they are not permitted to occupy this space, are in violation of the University’s rules and policies and must disperse. All University students participating in the encampment have been informed they are suspended. At this time, the participants in the encampment are not authorized to be on University property and are trespassing.” 

[RELATED: MEANWHILE AT COLUMBIA: As leaders tell Congress calls for genocide won’t fly, unruly campus mob chants genocidal slogan]

“I have determined that the encampment and related disruptions pose a clear and present danger to the substantial functioning of the University. With great regret, we request the NYPD’s help to remove these individuals,” the letter adds.

