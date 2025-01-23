Columbia boosts security for classes at ‘increased risk for disruption’ after anti-Israel protest

Columbia University has begun posting security officers to protect courses at “increased risk for disruption” after anti-Israel protesters stormed and interrupted a course on Israeli history.

During the incident in question, which took place Tuesday, protesters wearing keffiyehs occupied a classroom in which students were taking a “History of Modern Israel” course. The activists disrupted the class, spread anti-Israel propaganda flyers, and refused repeated requests to stop.

Columbia University Interim President Katrina Armstrong called the protesters’ actions “unacceptable.”

[RELATED: Anti-Israel Columbia prof who helped soften discipline rules for protesters praises terrorists who hijack planes]

Now, in response to the protest, Columbia University released another statement on Wednesday detailing increased security measures to prevent similar disruptions.

“We have modified our security protocols, including requiring CUID swipe for building access on Morningside campus,” the university statement revealed.

The university also announced that “[w]e have mobilized the Public Safety team to prevent future incidents, including identifying and directing additional resources to classes at increased risk for disruption,” and that “[w]e are expediting the full investigation of this unacceptable incident including identification of the individuals involved and appropriate disciplinary processes.”

The Ivy League university is also cooperating with the NYPD “to protect our campus, and its external gates and buildings.”

Some observers have already commented on the presence of guards protecting certain classes related to Israel and Zionism.

[RELATED: ‘ZIONIST PEACE MEANS PALESTINIAN BLOOD’: Columbia SJP radicals hand out anti-Israel ‘Columbia Intifada’ propaganda paper]



“Columbia has now posted a security guard outside of its ‘Zionist Thought’ course,” an X account called Columbia Jewish & Israeli Students posted on Wednesday. “While we appreciate that @Columbia is taking this seriously, the fact that classes relating to Judaism/Israel require security is absurd and demonstrates how much more work there is to be done..”

Columbia has now posted a security guard outside of its “Zionist Thought” course. While we appreciate that @Columbia is taking this seriously, the fact that classes relating to Judaism/Israel require security is absurd and demonstrates how much more work there is to be done. https://t.co/FLLr5tvvSL pic.twitter.com/HuVzBbZ69D — Columbia Jewish & Israeli Students ✡️🇮🇱 (@CUJewsIsraelis) January 22, 2025

“[T]he course on Modern Israel now needs a security guard outside the door, after protestors barged into the first class meeting,” wrote Dr. Sara Yael Hirschhorn, a visiting professor at the University of Haifa.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.