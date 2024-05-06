Columbia cancels university-wide graduation ceremony following campus occupation

Columbia University has its university-wide graduation ceremony and instead is opting to do several school-level ceremonies.

Administrators announced on Monday morning following feedback from the campus community.

”Our Deans and other colleagues who work directly with our students have been discussing plans with student leaders, and, most importantly, listening. Based on their feedback, we have decided to make the centerpiece of our Commencement activities our Class Days and school-level ceremonies, where students are honored individually alongside their peers, rather than the University-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15,” the university announced. “Our students emphasized that these smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are most meaningful to them and their families. They are eager to cross the stage to applause and family pride and hear from their school’s invited guest speakers.”

The announcement comes nearly a week after Columbia University President Minouche Shafik made the decision to call on the NYPD to clear an anti-Israel encampment on campus that eventually took over an entire building.

In total, around 109 people were arrested at Columbia University, according to the New York Post.

Before making the arrests, a Columbia University spokesman said that students occupying the campus building face expulsion.

”We made it very clear yesterday that the work of the University cannot be endlessly interrupted by protesters who violate the rules. Continuing to do so will be met with clear consequences. Protesters have chosen to escalate to an untenable situation—vandalizing property, breaking doors and windows, and blockading entrances—and we are following through with the consequences we outlined yesterday,” said Ben Chang.