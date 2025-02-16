Columbia denounces astronomy syllabus for accusing Israel of 'genocide' and pushing pro-Palestine activism

Columbia University recently denounced an astronomy class for inserting political statements into its syllabus, including one that accused Israel of perpetrating “genocide.”

The class, entitled “Astronomy Lab I,” had a syllabus that contained a unit called “Astronomy in Palestine,” according to The Columbia Spectator. The syllabus urges students to reflect on their “privileges” of studying astronomy without “worrying about” getting hit by an “airstrike.”

“As we watch genocide unfold in Gaza, it is also important to tell the story of Palestinians outside of being the subjects of a military occupation,” the syllabus states. “Remind yourself that our dreams, our wonders, our aspirations...are not any more worthy.”

The course syllabus additionally urges students to “[t]ake 15 minutes or so to read through the articles ‘Wonder and the Life of Palestinian Astronomy’ and ‘In Gaza, Scanning the Sky for Stars, Not Drones.’”

Columbia’s administration denounced the syllabus as being in violation of university policies on Jan. 28.

“A graduate student serving as a teaching assistant in our Astronomy department was found to have inserted political views within the lab notes for a class session, in violation of University policy and specific Department guidance,” the university administration announced in its statement. “We regret that this unacceptable breach of policy took place and apologize to the students enrolled in the class.”

“The violation is being addressed through the University’s processes, and we are implementing additional review procedures,” the administration’s statement concluded.

Specifically, the statements about Palestine run afoul of the university’s guideline that “[f]aculty should confine their classes to the subject matter covered by their courses and not use them to advocate any political or social cause.”

The class is taught by Greg Bryan, the chair of the Columbia University astronomy department, according to The Columbia Spectator.

Colombia has recently condemned other pro-Palestine advocacy. The pro-Palestine astronomy syllabus was exposed just a week after anti-Israel activists shut down a “History of Modern Israel” class with anti-Semitic fliers and chants.

Students accused Israel of “raid[ing] homes of martyrs and refugees to try on their underwear” and exited the classroom chanting “Free Palestine!”

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University and Professor Greg Bryan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.