Columbia disciplines over 70 pro-Palestine protesters amid federal funding deal

Columbia University has suspended or expelled over 70 students who participated in two pro-Palestine protests over the past year and a half, including the encampments in spring 2024.

The university released a statement on Tuesday announcing the conclusion of its investigation into the encampment protest and a student-led “teach-in” at Butler Library in May. More than 70 students were arrested following the Butler Library protest.

[RELATED: Northwestern professor under fire for ties to anti-Israel groups linked to terrorism]

Columbia did not release the results of the investigation, but an insider source told NBC News the same day that the vast majority of punishments entailed a suspension of one to three years or expulsion from the university.

“Our institution must focus on delivering on its academic mission for our community. And to create a thriving academic community, there must be respect for each other and the institution’s fundamental work, policies, and rules,” the university explained in its statement.

“Disruptions to academic activities are in violation of University policies and Rules, and such violations will necessarily generate consequences,” it continued.

The university’s move to punish the students involved in the protests comes as it is finalizing a deal with the Trump administration to fully restore federal funding, which was completed on Wednesday, the day after the school announced the punishments.

The Trump administration had previously frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in funding over how the university has handled anti-Semitism concerns.

Pro-Palestine protesters have criticized the university for capitulating to the administration. The student-run organization, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, released a statement to X on Tuesday, condemning the punishments.

OFFICIAL CUAD PRESS RELEASE:



In a historic first, Columbia has suspended nearly 80 students for participating in a teach-in honoring Basel al-Araj. The announcement comes just ahead of the University’s deal with the Trump administration and the Anti-Defamation League. pic.twitter.com/lNnBNzKaC2 — CU Apartheid Divest (CUAD) (@ColumbiaBDS) July 22, 2025

[RELATED: Trial begins in AAUP, Columbia Knight Institute lawsuit against Trump deportation policy]

“The disciplinary letters demand suspended students submit apologies in order to return to campus in one to three years, which some students have stated they will refuse,” the statement said. “If those protesters hold their ground by refusing to apologize, the suspensions will convert into de facto expulsions and the number of permanent sanctions will skyrocket.”

“While Columbia likes to position itself as opposed to government overreach, the record demonstrates active collusion, not reluctant concessions,” the message continued.

Campus Reform contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.